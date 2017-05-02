Ronald McDonald House to build new facility for sick children

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Baltimore will break ground this morning on a new facility that will double the number of sick children and their families that the organization is able to help.

Once completed, the 60,000-square-foot facility on Aisquith Street in Jonestown will accommodate 2,200 families a year.

In addition to living quarters, the house will include a meditation room, a "magic room" only for kids, a roof top terrace and student classroom space. There will also be a private kitchen and dining area for patients with suppressed immune systems.

The Ronald McDonald House will also work with others in the community to renovate McKim Park, which is adjacent to where the new facility will open.

