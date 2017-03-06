Children's asthma symptoms improve when families educated on reducing household allergens

Teaching families how to clean allergens shed from mice in their homes is just as good as professional pest management in reducing asthma symptoms in children, a new study by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine researchers suggests.

The results could help doctors and scientists who have long looked for ways to reduce rates and symptoms of asthma in Baltimore, where the research was conducted.

The rate of children suffering from the disease in the city is twice the national average, and the city's hospitalization rate for children with asthma is the highest in Maryland, according to city health data. Nationwide, 6 million children, or 8.6 percent, suffer from asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The researchers conducted the study by enrolling families with children that have serious asthma symptoms and an allergy to mice, which are often related. They hired professional pest managers for one group and provided education about preventive measures. The other group just got instruction in prevention, but the families were offered professional pest management services at the end of the study.

In both groups there were substantial reductions in mouse allergen levels and improvements in health which included diminished symptoms as well as less trips for medical care.

"Our findings suggest that giving families good instructions about how to reduce the mouse allergens that trigger asthma in their children may be enough to get the job done and, consequently, improve asthma symptoms," says Dr. Elizabeth Matsui, professor of pediatrics in the school of medicine and the paper's lead author.

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on March 6.