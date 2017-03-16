University of Maryland receives $1.5 million to create health care innovation center

A pair of medicine and nursing alumni have made a $1.5 million gift to the University of Maryland's Health Science & Human Services Library to establish a health care innovation center.

The center intends to provide an encouraging environment where doctors, medical students, nurses and other practitioners think in new ways about how to improve the doctor-patient relationship as a means of improving health care delivery, according to university officials who announced the funding Thursday.

The new Richard and Jane Sherman Center for Health Care Innovation, named for the couple who made the donation, will offer a central resource of academic, corporate and scientific materials to help those in medicine focus their ideas.

"It will be a place in which motivated health care thinkers and doers, individuals and teams of learners and mentors with diverse capabilities will find sources of intellectual property information, as well as diverse tools useful in promoting innovation," said Dr. Richard Sherman.

He said he was inspired to make the gift by mentoring he received at Maryland that made him think of new and different ways of delivering good patient care. He earned a medical degree in 1972 and retired from private practice in internal medicine and cardiology in 2015. Jane Sherman, who practices holistic nursing, was one of four graduates in the first class of the nursing school's PhD program in 1985.

Caption Pending bills would let pharmacists prescribe contraceptives Reporter Meredith Cohn talks about a new Johns Hopkins led study that concludes that oral contraceptives can safely be sold over-the-counter to all women, including teens, who want to avoid pregnancy. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Reporter Meredith Cohn talks about a new Johns Hopkins led study that concludes that oral contraceptives can safely be sold over-the-counter to all women, including teens, who want to avoid pregnancy. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Caption Heart attack risk increases while shoveling snow Dr. Stephen Pollock, St. Joseph Medical Center cardiologist, discusses the heart attack risks of shoveling snow in people over the age of 45 for men and 50 for women. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Dr. Stephen Pollock, St. Joseph Medical Center cardiologist, discusses the heart attack risks of shoveling snow in people over the age of 45 for men and 50 for women. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com