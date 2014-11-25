Health exchange enrollment tops 25,000

The Maryland Health Exchange has enrolled almost 26,000 people in public and private health insurance, officials said Tuesday, a little over a week since the site opened to consumers.

More than 14,700 bought private plans and more than 11,000 were enrolled in Medicaid the federal-state health plan for the poor.

"Maryland's upgraded marketplace website is running smoothly and ready to assist Marylanders in obtaining quality, affordable health coverage for 2015," said Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, in a statement. "Our unwavering commitment has been to provide an effective and user friendly marketplace that offers individuals and their families high quality health insurance at an affordable price."

The revamped website, marylandhealthconnection.gov, site has not experienced the same extreme problems that it had during last year's open enrollment. This sign-up period lasts until Feb. 15.