Former national drug czar to join Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health

The former U.S. drug czar will join the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health as a distinguished policy scholar.

Michael Botticelli, who served in the administration of former President Barack Obama, will take the post in the department of health policy and management in June and work with faculty, students and others for a year on initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic that has gripped the region and the nation. In 2015 alone, more than 50,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, according to government data.

Botticelli, 59, was director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He worked on policies affecting prevention, treatment and recovery in his administration role. Hopkins officials said Botticelli, who has been in recovery from his own substance use disorder for 28 years, was a champion for those affected by addiction and dedicated to using evidence to develop policy.

