Advocates want parents to beware of the sugar added to many products

Over the years, there have been many targets of public health advocates, from trans fats to salt. But lately, sugar has gotten a lot of attention — and blame for high obesity rates and the health conditions linked to them. In August, the American Heart Association warned about foods and drinks with added sugar consumed by children. Dr. Samyra C. Sealy, a primary care doctor at Mercy Medical Center, says reading food labels can help children, and their parents, avoid excessive sugar.

What did the new recommendations say, and to whom do they apply?

There are several components to the recommendation, which include: Children two to 18 years old should have no more than six teaspoons or 25 grams of added sugar per day; (six teaspoons of sugar is equivalent to 100 calories); children and teens should limit their intake of sugar-sweetened drinks to eight ounces per week; and children under the age of 2 should not consume foods or beverages with added sugar.

The term " added sugar" refers to any sugar or syrup which is put into food during processing or preparation, such as adding sugar to your cereal or tea or coffee. Naturally occurring sugars like fructose, which is found in fruit, and lactose, which is found in milk, are not counted toward this total. Sugars like honey, cane sugar, white sugar and brown sugar can also be "added sugar" if they are put into food during processing or preparation.

How much sugar are kids likely over-consuming?

A 2012 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report noted boys consumed an average of 16.3 percent of their calories from added sugars while girls consumed an average of 15.5 percent. Additional analysis in an American Heart Association study revealed daily intake at 1 to 3 years of age to be approximately 12 teaspoons a day, or about twice the recommended daily amount. By ages 4 to 8, this increases to about 21 teaspoons a day, or more than three times the suggested limit. Ultimately, by ages 14 to 18, sugar intake peaks significantly to an average of a little more than 34 teaspoons a day.

What is the harm in a little, or a lot, of extra sugar?

Eating foods which are high in sugar content has been linked to the development of morbid obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, tooth decay and diabetes, as well as a host of other health problems. This markedly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States and around the world. These foods also stimulate the hunger center of the brain, resulting in cravings and overeating. Children who eat foods loaded with sugar are also much less likely to have foods like whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy products, which are important components of a healthy daily diet.

Can families tackle this on their own by reading labels, cooking more at home or taking other steps?

Yes. Families can spot hidden sources of added sugar by examining labels closely. For instance, the common suffix 'ose' will help identify most sugars such as fructose, lactose, maltose or sucrose. Other key words to note include cane sugar, raw sugar, and less obvious terms like corn syrup, molasses, corn sweetener, syrup, honey and fruit juice concentrates. Cooking your own meals at home allows you to carefully manage your sugar consumption. Foods that are high in nutritional value like whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low fat dairy products, lean meats, poultry and fish are preferred in a balanced diet. High fiber and high protein foods decrease the absorption of natural and added sugars in the gut and can also contribute to the sensation of satiety, which limits overall caloric intake. Processed foods such as cereal bars, granola bars, cookies, cakes, ice cream, sweetened yogurts and similar products should be restricted or avoided entirely. These foods are unfortunately heavily marketed toward children.

If you could warn kids away from one thing, would it be soda, sweet snacks or something else?

Sugar-sweetened beverages are currently the largest source of added sugars in the American diet. These consist of regular sodas (soft drinks), fruit juices, sports drinks, energy drinks, teas, sweetened milk drinks, or any other beverage in which sugar has been added. The most effective technique to initially combat this problem would be reduction of sugary beverages. Calories should not be consumed in liquid form, and water should be the main fluid in a child's diet.

