Tuesday is the last day of open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act

Tuesday is the last day to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act, and officials say there has been a lot of extra interest in the last week.

More than 152,100 people have signed up for private plans in Maryland and more than 335, 400 have joined Medicaid, which was expanded under the law known as Obamacare.

This is the fourth open enrollment period for the law, used primarily by people who do not get insurance through their jobs.

For now GOP lawmakers and President Donald Trump, who have begun the process of repealing Obamacare, expect those who enroll to maintain the coverage through 2017. There is no consensus on a replacement program.

More than 20 million people were covered through private plans bought on exchanges or through an expansion of Medicaid this year, including more than 400,000 in Maryland.

Enrollment has so far been on par with last year. Though Andrew Ratner, a Maryland exchange spokesman, said the call center that helps with enrollment was expecting 8,000 calls on Monday, up from 2,000 average daily calls more than a week ago.

--Meredith Cohn