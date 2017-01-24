Manor Hill Tavern set to open next month in Ellicott City
Public television to air documentary highlighting opioid addiction

Meredith Cohn
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Public television highlights opioid addiction with documentary.

Maryland Public Television will be among 30 public stations in the Mid-Atlantic region to air a new program called Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., which was produced in association with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Behavioral Health Administration.

The program focuses on the struggles and recovery efforts of three Maryland residents, in rural and urban settings, dealing with opioid addictions.

The documentary portion will last 40 minutes and will be followed by a 20-minute live phone bank staffed by crisis hotline staff who will  provide callers with information on treatment. The number to call is 800-422-0009.

The program was arranged with broadcast and print media as part of an effort to bring localized coverage of the opioid epidemic.

Maryland is among many states with surging numbers of fatal overdoses largely from opioids, which include prescription painkillers and heroin.

