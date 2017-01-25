Survey finds few primary care doctors support Obamacare repeal

A new survey of primary care physicians found that only 15 percent supported a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act and large majorities wanted to keep major provisions of the law also known as Obamacare.

The survey aimed to get the perspective of doctors who are on the “front lines of healthcare” and often help patients navigate insurance, according to the researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Their survey of 426 doctors conducted in December and January was published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The number who wanted a full repeal was lower than that of the general public, which was 26 percent in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

None of those who identified as a Democrat in the Hopkins-led survey supported repeal, while just over 32 percent of Republicans said they did.

About 95 percent of all respondents said they did not believe insurers should be allowed to deny coverage to those with pre-existing conditions or charge these patients more; 88 percent supported a provision allowing parents to keep their kids on their plans until age 26; 91 percent supported tax credits for small businesses that offered employees health insurance; 75 percent supported tax subsidies for individuals to buy insurance; 72 percent supported the Medicaid expansion; and 50 percent supported tax penalties for people who don’t buy insurance.

Caption U.S. cancer death rate down 20% since 1980, report says The report, published Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Assn., is the first-ever county-by-county analysis of cancer deaths across the United States. (Jan. 25, 2017) The report, published Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Assn., is the first-ever county-by-county analysis of cancer deaths across the United States. (Jan. 25, 2017) Caption Living with Alzheimer's Kathy Howe is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and she and her husband, Jerry, talk about their experiences living with it. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Kathy Howe is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and she and her husband, Jerry, talk about their experiences living with it. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

All of those measures were included in the health law to boost insurance participation.

The GOP-led Congress and President Donald Trump have begun the process of repealing the law but have not decided on a replacement.