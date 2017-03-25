Ganjon named outstanding hospital volunteer

Cindy Ganjon was recognized as Carroll Hospital's March Outstanding Volunteer. A volunteer at the hospital since 2014, Ganjon was chosen for her helpfulness and outstanding work in the hospital's surgical waiting room.

"Cindy enjoys interacting with patients' families as they wait for their loved ones and being such an integral part of the patient experience. She is always willing to help, often covering other surgical waiting room shifts, as well as helping out with various Auxiliary events," said Sharyn Rhodes, manager of volunteer services at Carroll Hospital.

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of its volunteers, chosen based on length of service and hours of service or exemplary performance. Community members are encouraged to volunteer. For more information, contact Volunteer Services at 410 871-7280.