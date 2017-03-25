Finksburg library to host volunteer fair

The Finksburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, will host a Volunteer Fair on at 11 a.m. on April 1. Interested individuals ages 12 and older can learn various ways they can volunteer and make a difference in the community. No registration is required.

In coordination with National Volunteer Month in April, representatives from NESAP (Northeast Social Action Program), CC Meditation Center, The Shepherd's Staff and more will be present to answer questions and offer local volunteer opportunities for teens and adults.