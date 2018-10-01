The Baltimore Sun's 25 Women to Watch in 2018

Meet the Baltimore area’s leading voices in business, activism, research and more. Look for the 25 Women to Watch in a special magazine supplement in some editions of The Sun on Sunday, Oct. 14. Vanessa E. Atterbeary 43, state delegate from Howard County Freshman Democrat Vanessa E. Atterbeary capped a strong first term in the House of Delegates with a breakout year. She sponsored a successful bill making it easier to convict serial rapists and requiring domestic abusers to surrender their guns. House Speaker Michael E. Busch rewarded her performance on the House Judiciary Committee by naming her vice chairman — an unusually fast promotion. And she’s done all this while raising three children. “My four years were a slow crescendo that ended up on a really high note,” Atterbeary says. “I’m hoping to do the same in the next four years.” — Michael Dresser Meet the area's most intriguing female movers and shakers. Read more about The Baltimore Sun's 2018 Women to Watch: https://bsun.md/2xK58zV danah bella 44, founder and chair of Peabody Institute Dance Department danah bella is building the Peabody Institute’s first baccalaureate program in dance from the sprung wooden floor on up. Though the freshman dance students have only been attending classes since late August, bella (who spells her name without capital letters) has already been on the job for a year — selecting the inaugural, 15-student freshman class, hiring five part-time faculty members, designing the curriculum and overseeing the construction of new studios. The program will focus on contemporary dance, but students will study everything from ballet to jazz to African dance. “For me, music and dance are synonymous,” bella says. “Both move through space and time. In dance, that movement is just a little more obvious because you can see it.” One plus for dance lovers — bella is planning to mount four performances annually that will be open to the public, including one showcasing Baltimore-area youth and adult companies. “I really want our program at Peabody to engage with the larger community,” she says. Abra Bush, Peabody’s senior associate dean of institute studies, says bella stood out from dozens of applicants. Not only has bella, the founder of danahbella DanceWorks, performed her original choreography throughout the U.S., in Mexico and in Italy, she has experience as an administrator. She chaired the dance department at Virginia’s Radford University for the three years before she joined Peabody. “danah is wicked smart and genuinely forward-thinking,” Bush says. “She’s a partner to everybody, not just those of us in leadership. She has been delightful for the folks in facilities to work with as they put down new floors.” Without appearing in the least rushed, bella is a human whirlwind. In addition to her responsibilities at Peabody, she will perform solo concerts this fall in California and Virginia. She and her husband, a film professor at Radford, are the parents of an 8-year-old son. (For now, her husband is living in Virginia.) “None of that seems to rattle danah,” Bush says. “If you saw her on a daily basis you’d never guess that she has all that going on and is constantly getting on and off a gazillion planes. Liris Crosse 36, model Randallstown native Liris Crosse, who won the modeling portion of "Project Runway," was the first black plus-sized model to walk in Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in April. Then she launched a self-help podcast, "Liris' Lounge," in August with Tim Gunn as a guest. She's also a Maggie Sottero Bridal spokesmodel, has appeared in an O magazine, graced the cover of four magazines and spoken at Harvard and Princeton universities. To top it off, her book, "Make The World Your Runway," publishes in October. "2018 has been a ride of a lifetime for me and it's not even over yet," Crosse says. "I'm awestruck." — John-John Williams IV To top it off, her book, “Make The World Your Runway,” publishes in October. “2018 has been a ride of a lifetime for me and it’s not even over yet,” Crosse says. “I’m awestruck.” — John-John Williams IV Gail Cunningham 58, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center If it was up to Gail Cunningham, no patient would ever get hurt in a hospital. “I am trying to get to zero patient harm,” said Cunningham, who restructured the hospital’s quality and performance improvement departments. A hand-washing campaign and UV technology that zaps bacteria in hospital rooms were among changes leading to improvements in patient care. In July, no patients acquired any hospital-related infections. “That was a big deal,” said, Cunningham, who came to St. Joseph as an emergency room physician 20 years ago, right after finishing her residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. — Andrea K. McDaniels Wanda Q. Draper 67, executive director, Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture Two years ago, when Wanda Q. Draper became executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the organization was floundering. Today, the Lewis just hit its annual $2 million fundraising goal for the second time in its 13-year history (an increase of more than $1.5 million in two years) and mounted a must-see exhibit by the Harlem Renaissance painter Jacob Lawrence. Attendance has held steady in the past few years, though Draper would like to see it to climb. “I just felt this was too valuable an institution and that we could do better with it,” Draper says. — Mary Carole McCauley Céline Dufétel 37, chief financial officer for T. Rowe Price Group Céline Dufétel, a native of France who grew up in Paris and Bethesda, honed leadership skills in college. At the École Polytechnique in Paris, she fulfilled her French Navy service requirement with a stint as a navigation officer aboard an oil tanker. “‘You realize this is a little oil spill waiting to happen,’” she recalls the ship’s captain saying. “It was his way of telling me not to make a mistake. It’s a big responsibility” to steer a tanker. Dufétel, who joined T. Rowe as CFO in November, is helping the Baltimore money management firm navigate a course to boost its international presence. — Lorraine Mirabella Amanda Fiedler 39, Republican nominee for Anne Arundel County Council

Amanda Fielder says not much has changed since she defeated incumbent Michael Peroutka during the primary elections. The Arnold native is still discussing issues like education, public safety and taxes with business owners and residents across the county’s eastern district. “I look forward to taking all the concerns that I’ve been gathering over the past two years, and chipping away at them,” she says. The mother of three also founded an advocacy group to support teachers in 2015. — Lauren Lumpkin Ellen Herbst 60, vice chancellor for administration and finance, University System of Maryland Ellen Herbst was proud of her decades in the private sector, but one day she began to reflect. “My life was about making rich people richer. I decided to do something bigger than that,” she says. Herbst joined the federal government, spending a dozen years working in various capacities, finally as an assistant secretary for administration and chief financial officer in the Commerce Department. It is yet another big change, but she says she has always believed education transforms lives, as it did hers. — Liz Bowie Rebecca Jessop 57, executive director of the Havre de Grace Arts Collective A veteran of the area arts scene, Jessop is delighted to be in charge of the revitalized Cultural Center at the Opera House, the latest incarnation of Havre de Grace’s 147-year-old entertainment hub. “It was like I stepped into an old, comfortable shoe,” she says. Under her leadership, the opera house hosts a deliciously eclectic assortment of plays, concerts and movies (though no operas yet). Jessop deflects credit — “I have a tremendous board and amazing volunteers,” she demurs — but maintains a vision that should make every Harford County arts fan smile: “I want to make the opera house a top-notch performing arts venue.” — Chris Kaltenbach Kavita Krishnaswamy had labored through a decade of coursework in math and computer sciences to achieve a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County graduate student had invented robotic devices that are discussed around the world. She’d spent three years narrowing... Kavita Krishnaswamy 36, roboticist and doctoral student at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Kavita Krishnaswamy will eventually lose her physical fight with spinal muscular atrophy, a progressive disorder that has robbed her of movement below the neck other than in one finger. But the illness has inspired her career as a roboticist who specializes in devices that help the severely disabled live more independently. Working from home via telepresence device, she has invented computer interfaces that can be operated by voice command and is working on another that responds to eye movements. Google and Microsoft support her work, and she has been invited to attend the 2018 Heidelberg Laureate Forum. “Life is always beautiful,” she says. “Instead of complaining, people should remember to do something to make it better.” — Jonathan M. Pitts Tabassum Majid 30, executive director of Integrace Institute Because Integrace Institute at Copper Ridge is located in an assisted-living facility, executive director Tabassum Majid can see the real-world applications of its Alzheimer’s and aging research daily. It’s valuable insight for the Catonsville native as she looks to the future of aging and the needs of a growing, diverse demographic. “We know you have symptoms [of dementia] 10 to 15 years before we see anything — that means for our generation, it’s going to be even more important to build something we want to have,” she says. Integrace works toward that goal through research and education alongside technology and pharmaceutical companies, and applies its findings to practices at its four Maryland facilities. For example, the institute introduced a bistro serving fresh, seasonal dishes that follow the Mind Diet, emphasizing foods that research suggests can help dementia and slow the loss of brain function. Majid says she always knew she wanted a career on aging. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a degree in neurodegenerative disorders of the aged, she earned her doctorate from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and had a fellowship at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. As progress in the field ramps up, Majid is welcoming the opportunity to join the global conversation. Liliane Makole 33, co-founder of Mera Kitchen Collective Liliane Makole 33, co-founder of Mera Kitchen Collective Food was the force that grounded Liliane Makole as she made her way from Cameroon to Baltimore, where she uses her love of cooking to elevate other immigrant women. “It’s really about empowering ourselves... and breaking the barriers of creating something by yourself,” she says. Makole has helped Mera Kitchen Collective grow into a worker-owned cooperative that hosts sold-out dinners, serves international eats at the Baltimore Farmers' Market and is planning a cafe. “It’s rewarding to see people who have never eaten Cameroonian or Ethiopian food,” she says. “They listen to you and then they eat, and you see that spark in their eyes.” — Sarah Meehan Angel McCoughtry 31, forward for WNBA’s Atlanta Dream “When you have the heart and desire to be great,” McCoughtry says, “you can’t take that away, no matter what the stat line says.” McCoughtry, a Baltimore native and St. Frances Academy alumna, knows better than most athletes what greatness feels like. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a five-time WNBA All-Star who led her Atlanta Dream to the Finals three times, holding the record for the most single-game points in the Finals (38). Though McCoughtry is averaging 16.5 points per game this season, she’s embraced her role as a veteran, guiding her team to the semifinals this year. Outside of basketball, McCoughtry runs an ice cream shop in Atlanta. — Katherine Fominykh Judy Neff 43, co-owner and brewer, Checkerspot Brewing Co. For years, the country’s craft-beer scene has felt dominated by an earned stereotype: male and white, usually with a beard. At South Baltimore’s Checkerspot Brewing Co., Judy Neff is helping change that perception one beer at a time.

From bookkeeping and event planning to managing the taproom and, of course, brewing beers, Neff — who opened Checkerspot in late June with her husband, Rob Neff, and friend Steve Marsh — works 80 hours per week, she says. “It helps when you love what you’re doing, and making great beers,” she says. Neff fell in love with craft beer on a visit to San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co. 13 years ago. A dozen years of homebrewing eventually led to Checkerspot, where she and her team create beers such as the Psycho Haze Pale Ale and Daydream Cream Ale. Baltimore’s newest brewery, Checkerspot Brewing Co., will open June 30. Located at 175 W. Ostend St., the taproom is now being constructed, with plans to open near the sports stadiums in South Baltimore from noon-midnight June 30, said co-owner Judy Neff. Beers are being made now, too. Checkerspot... Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland, says Checkerspot’s beer quality has quickly established the brand. “That’s really important in this market, where you don’t get credit for just being local,” Atticks says. “You have to be great and local.” Six years ago, Neff started the group Baltimore Beer Babes to promote women drinking and working in craft beer. Now, it’s been rewarding to see increasingly diverse crowds in her taproom — particularly because they’re not just requesting light or fruity beers, she says. “They’re drinking really hoppy beers and the strong beers,” says Neff, who lives in Patterson Park and has a doctorate in microbiology from the Johns Hopkins University. In the next couple months, Checkerspot will expand its taproom, giving them four times the space they have now, she says. It’ll give more room to supporters that already represent the changing tides in craft beer. “There’s a lot of white males, but there’s a lot of women and people of color, too,” she says. “We run the gamut, which is something we hope to continue.” — Wesley Case Brittany Oliver 30, founder of Not Without Black Women Brittany Oliver is a leader in a new generation of activists, unafraid to speak difficult truths about the challenges facing black women from institutionalized racism and sexism. The West Baltimore native founded Not Without Black Women, which started as a social group and grew into a volunteer-driven public policy organization. Oliver and her team lobbied for state laws strengthening sexual harassment protections for those working in the General Assembly complex and providing more female sanitary products for inmates. “The mission is that the world will not get better, communities will not get better, society will not get better until we prioritize women’s issues,” Oliver says. “When black women are free, then everyone else is free, too.” — Pamela Wood Tamla Olivier 45, president and CEO for BGE Home and Constellation Home, senior vice president at Constellation When Tamla Olivier started in human resources at Constellation in 2010, someone advised: “Learn the numbers.” That meant understanding power and the company’s markets, efforts that landed her BGE Home’s top job two years ago. “It was a unique opportunity to run a business soup to nuts,” says Olivier, though she credits her team with the past year’s successes, such as expansion into the Washington suburbs. Next year, she plans a marketing campaign for newer markets and a push to serve more businesses, ensuring “the culture remains as we grow.” — Meredith Cohn Susan F. Owens 56, senior vice president and regional vice president for Maryland middle market banking, Wells Fargo & Co. Susan Owens majored in Spanish and government but really took to accounting. She started at Wells Fargo while still in school and has stayed three decades. Entrepreneurs can’t always balance a checkbook, and Owens says it’s satisfying to apply her skills to their companies — something her group has done a lot of in the past year. Nicole Pastore Klein 45, District Court judge and founder of the District Court Re-Entry Project But rather than marking the occasion as their nadir, she wants the souls who end up before her, or elsewhere in the city’s District Court, to think about the experience as the day opportunity came knocking. More than 100 people have completed the jobs training and placement program she created after the city’s 2015 unrest. “Court should not always be about punishment, but giving people a reason for hope,” she says. — Yvonne Wenger Jenna Paukstis 41, director of manufacturing, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Jenna Paukstis has been overseeing the Baltimore division of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems for six months, and she already loves it. “From airborne to space to ground base to Naval, we kind of do it all,” she said. Paukstis didn’t expect to be supervising the manufacture of military equipment when she studied engineering in college, but eventually fell for industrial engineering because it combined “people interaction, technical challenges and a business focus.” Since then she’s worked in manufacturing, production and program management. Her career advice? “Challenging the status quo, sticking up for what you believe in and keeping your options open.” — Lauren Lumpkin April Ryan 51, White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, CNN political analyst The past two years have been a challenging time for April Ryan, who says despite being labeled as an outspoken reporter, she’s a shy, family-oriented nature lover. But as she’s become a prime target for criticism in the age of so-called “fake news,” Ryan often asks herself, “How do I fight back?” Her latest book, “Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House,” is one way. The Baltimore native and White House correspondent, one of the few to solely cover issues that affect the African-American community, is no stranger to the game. Ryan has covered four presidents over 21 years — giving three of them a letter grade in her 2015 book "The Presidency in Black and White: My Up‑Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America." Last year, the National Association of Black Journalists named her journalist of the year. And in September, she released her third book, “Under Fire,” recounting her experience reporting on President Donald Trump’s administration – a time fraught with death threats and public confrontations, including those with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who infamously told Ryan to “stop shaking” her head during a briefing. (The encounter was met with shock and fury from viewers and on social media, and a disapproving mention from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.)