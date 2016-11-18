Couple tours entire state in 48 hours for elaborate Maryland-themed engagement photoshoot

The romance between Ally Teaford and Michael Azen is not only a love story between two people, but a love story between two people and the state which binds them.

In May, the two will be married at a Maryland-themed wedding at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, but before they could tie the knot, they had to embark on a two-day, 700-mile journey across the state.

Teaford, initially from Hampstead, and Azen, from Columbia, first met six years ago at a birthday celebration. Teaford said she was unsure of being set up by her friends, but he instantly won her over with his quirky personality and how different he was from anyone she had ever met.

Teaford said she had not yet fallen in love with Maryland when she met Azen. Growing up in Carroll, she said she didn't have a chance to see the wonderfully diverse environments the state features. Once they became a couple, though, she began to see all of the wonderful things about the state.

"He's always been a traveler and he quickly turned me into one of those," Teaford said. "In Maryland you can drive four hours and be down at the ocean, or you can travel four hours the other way and end up in the mountains. It really opened my eyes."

Azen said growing up in Columbia, he almost instantly fell in love with the state. He's worked in Maryland, as a probation officer and civil rights investigator, lived in Maryland and traveled throughout the state. About a year ago, when he began brainstorming ideas for their engagement, he said wrapping the state they both love into the proposal was an obvious choice.

Azen tapped into a friend who had worked at the Hogan administration to help set up the perfect proposal spot. She got the couple permission to enter the dome of the Maryland State House. On the day, he said, they climbed what seemed like an endless stairway to reach the top of the dome.

"As we were climbing up, we saw all of the names carved into the walls from the 1800s and 1900s, and it felt like we were a part of history," Azen said. "I don't know if other people have proposed up there, but it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Teaford said she was led to believe they were just going to spend an afternoon at the statehouse, where they would take some pictures and then return home. When they got to the top, she said Azen said he wanted to film a short video of the view, and soon began talking about how much he loved her and how this would be the perfect spot to ask for her hand in marriage.

"He got down on one knee and asked me to marry him, and it was a huge surprise," Teaford said. "Then afterward, he had a surprise engagement dinner party planned with all of our closest friends and families. It was such a surprise, I just lost it, crying."

The pair have planned a Maryland-themed wedding at the Maryland Zoo. After deciding to theme each of their tables after a different iconic Maryland landmark, the couple realized they should take a whirlwind tour to each of the locations for centerpiece photos.

Teaford said they began planning their elaborate engagement photo session immediately. Soon it ballooned into a nearly 700-mile journey, visiting 14 Maryland sites in two days. The photoshoot took them around the entire state, including stops at M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, University of Baltimore, Maryland Zoo, Federal Hill, Inner Harbor, Westminster Hall and Burial Ground, Edgar Allan Poe Grave, Assateague Island, Ocean City, Annapolis, St. Michaels, Calvert Cliffs, Fort McHenry and Solomons Island.

Teaford said the journey was tiring, but it was more difficult to plan the journey. She said they tried map after map, trying to minimize travel time and ensure that they could hit every site in just two days. She said even after they figured out the journey, they were still surprised by how involved the process was.

"I underestimated how much travel time there is between the locations, because when you look on the map, Maryland looks so small," Teaford said. "We want to hit six locations today and seven tomorrow. What's the most time-effective way to do that and change outfits on the go?"

Choosing the sites that any Marylander would recognize was surprisingly simple, according to Azen, as the iconic locations came to the two of them almost instantly. Teaford said because Azen is a huge Edgar Allan Poe fan, they visited his grave, and indulged her love of the beach with a trip to Ocean City.

"It was a difficult trip, but we had a lot of fun. We drove from sun up to sundown, and we were completely done by the time it was over," Azen said. "Each photo took between 30 minutes to two hours to complete."

Azen said some photos just required a quick hop out and snapshot, while others like Assateague Island and the Calvert Cliffs required a more in-depth photoshoot. He said they were thankful to have a friend serving as their photographer, who was willing to engage on the long journey with the two of them.

The pair are currently six months away from the big day, which will take place at the Maryland Zoo, complete with animal ambassadors. Teaford said most of the major planning is done, all that's left is to complete the odds and ends that make a wedding special.

Recently the two moved from their home in Owings Mills. After the wedding, they will be ready to start their life together in their new home ... in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

