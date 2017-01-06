Wedded: Katie Falter and Tony Peck found love in Hawaii

Date: Nov. 12

Her story: Katherine Falter, 30, was born in Baltimore and grew up in Bel Air. Her parents, Patricia and Robert Falter, live in Jarrettsville. She is a sonographer at The Queen's Medical Center in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

His story: Anthony "Tony" Peck, 34, was born in Wahiawa, Hawaii, and grew up in Haleiwa, Hawaii. He is completing his bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering after serving in the Army since he was 18. His father, Thomas Peck, lives in Hawaii. His mother, Zenaida Bokenhofer, lives in Alabama.

Their story: The two met on Match.com in 2014.

He sent her a message but didn't get an immediate response. Katie, who created the profile in 2009 at the urging of friends and family, rarely checked it.

But shortly after Tony messaged her, Katie decided to make more of an effort. She updated her profile and started to return messages — including those sent from Tony.

The two hit it off. Match.com messages turned into emails, which turned into texts and eventually into talking on the phone.

Katie said she was "completely smitten" by Tony. They first met for dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings. Despite Katie recalling that the first date was filled with the standard awkward moments, the next day at work she was saying, "I'm in love, I'm in love, and I don't care who knows it."

She happily deleted her Match.com profile and has been in love ever since.

The two live in Ewa Beach, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The proposal: On New Year's Eve in 2015, Tony wore his dress blues Army uniform and proposed in their home in front of their three dogs.

Katie said the experience was a "fairy tale."

The venue: About 130 guests attended the wedding and reception at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The couple chose the location because it was both "beautiful and elegant" with a "wow factor," Katie said.

Flowers and decor: Flowers were provided by Blue Vanda Designs. Decor was provided by Lee Kendall at Elizabeth Bailey Weddings. Katie chose the color scheme of midnight blue, blush and rose gold because she didn't want it to clash with Tony's uniform.

Bride's dress: Katie wore the "Aubrey" ball gown by Watters Bridal for the ceremony and a beaded tulle ball gown by Justin Alexander for the reception dress. Both dresses were purchased at Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection.

Bridesmaids' dresses: Bridesmaids had the choice of either blush or midnight blue versions of White by Vera Wang dresses from David's Bridal.

Men's attire: Tony wore his Army uniform. Groomsmen wore Black by Vera Wang tuxedos in navy.

Music: The band Nightsong provided the music. The couple's first dance was to "I Won't Give Up" by Jason Mraz.

Food and dessert: The Four Seasons catered the wedding. The meal consisted of corn chowder and Maryland crab soup; kale salad; beef tenderloin; and crab cakes. Yia Yia's Bakery made the four-tiered wedding cake consisting of yellow cake with strawberries and cream; red velvet cake with cream cheese; chocolate cake with Bavarian cream; and lemon cake.

Favors: Guests received orchid leis flown in from Hawaii.

Special touches: Katie danced a special hula for Tony that she learned for the wedding. Malia Humschild from Lanikai, Hawaii, taught her the dance. The couple honeymooned In Disney World right after the wedding. They're also planning a Royal Caribbean Cruise to Alaska in the spring.

