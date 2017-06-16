Centuries of Jewish wedding traditions on display in Jewish Museum of Maryland exhibit

What’s striking about Fay and Herman Zeller’s wedding photograph on display at the Jewish Museum of Maryland is what viewers don’t see.

The photo, taken on July 15, 1947, is a close-up of the smiling couple. Fay is beaming in a white dress and holding an enormous bouquet, while Herman looks quietly proud. It’s in every way a conventional wedding photo, an image that radiates faith in the future.

But that optimism must have been hard-won.

Because of the artfully draped background, what the audience doesn’t see is where the photograph was taken. The couple, both Auschwitz survivors from Czechoslovakia, were married in the registrar’s office of a camp for displaced persons in Munich.

“After the war, they got on with their lives,” said Joanna Church, who curated the exhibit “Just Married! Wedding Stories From Jewish Maryland,” opening Sunday at the museum.

“They knew they wouldn’t be allowed to bring cash to the U.S., so they spent their savings on a baby carriage for their daughter. They changed their name from ‘Zellovitz’ to ‘Zeller.’ They settled in Annapolis and opened a kosher grocery store.”

A viewer comes away from the exhibit thinking about the courage that can be required to live an ordinary existence.

“Just Married!” runs through mid-September and contains more than 50 objects from the 1830s to the present. There are wedding dresses and tuxedos, elaborately decorated ketubahs (marriage contracts), three chuppahs (the canopies under which Jewish couples are wed), even a video running in a continuous loop of three weddings from 1932, 1942 and 1996. Two-thirds of the objects were taken from the museum’s collection and the remainder were borrowed, Church said.

“We wanted to look at the wedding as a moment in the life cycle when Jewish-Americans sometimes have to make choices between their Jewish identities and their American identities,” said Tracie Guy-Decker, the museum’s associate director.

For example, one chuppah made for a 1924 ceremony is adorned with both an American flag and a Star of David. At that wedding, the bride, Ethel Chertkof, wore a gown made of champagne silk that, according to the dictates of modesty required by her faith, had a hem that hit below the knee. But the dress also has a built-in corset that showed off the the bride’s slender figure.

“A couple’s Jewish identities and American identities aren’t always mutually exclusive,” Guy-Decker said. “But when they are, choices have to be made or a compromise has to be reached.”

“Just Married!” is divided into five sections: family and community involvement; wedding “rules” and etiquette; obstacles on the way to the chuppah; Maryland’s robust wedding business; and how couples use and reuse objects from their weddings. In the latter section, museum guests will find a ceremonial lace outfit for a baby boy’s bris (circumcision) ceremony made from his mother’s wedding gown.

The exhibit also includes artifacts from nontraditional unions, such as interfaith and same-sex marriages. These are sprinkled throughout the show, so that a wedding gown from 1949 is displayed alongside the suit that Barry Kessler wore when he married David L. Hankey on Jan. 1, 2013 — the first day same-sex marriage was legal in Maryland.

“We wanted this exhibition to be as inclusive as possible,” Church said.

“Just Married!” includes several tongue-in-cheek interactive games, including one in which observers are asked to match couples’ engagement pictures with their Golden Anniversary photos.

At another table, museumgoers must follow complicated and apparently contradictory rules to devise a seating arrangement that won’t tick off the warring families of the newlyweds. (For instance, the bride’s and groom’s parents must be seated at tables containing mostly their own relatives, but each table must include members from both families.)

“It’s a logic puzzle and it’s a lot harder than you think,” Church said. “But there is a right answer.”

But most browsers will be tempted to linger the most at the wedding ephemera. Behind every object is a story.

For instance, it’s hard not to wonder about how manners maven Emily Post envisioned the mother-daughter relationship. She wrote in an etiquette book from 1922 that the task of supplying a new bride with pretty negligees and underwear should be undertaken not by the bridesmaids (who could provide other parts of the trousseau), but by the engaged girl’s mother:

“The various undress garments which are to be worn in her room or at the breakfast table, and for the sole admiration of her husband, are of far greater importance than the dresses and hats to be worn in public,” Post wrote in a guidebook included in the exhibit.

Societal rules also played a part in selecting the shimmery wedding dress made of gold sateen with a matching clutch purse that Ruth Guyes wore when she married Theodore “Teedles” Berman on Nov. 12, 1949.

Gold might seem like an unconventional fashion choice. But as the curators explained it, the bride, who happens to be Guy-Decker’s grandmother, had no choice.

“As a divorcee,” Guy-Decker said, “there was no way my grandmother could have gotten away with wearing white.”

It made no difference that the bride, the only child of a well-to-do Baltimore family, had eloped on a whim when she was still in her teens. After the ceremony, she and her then-husband agreed to keep the wedding hush-hush. The bride and groom returned to their respective family homes and continued living as they had before.

All went well until Ruth’s parents attempted to send her on a date with a prospective suitor.

“It came out at the dinner table that she was married,” Guy-Decker said. “When Ruth’s father heard the news, he fainted.”

The marriage ended 10 years later, but Guyes wasn’t single for long. After a whirlwind romance, she wed Teedles, an attorney and former state legislator several years her senior.

“They had three daughters and were married until my grandfather died in 1968,” Guy-Decker said.

“Just Married!” is full of stories like that, some told in their entirety and others glimpsed in outline:

There’s the Boy sSout troop that took up a collection for their leader after he was, according to a letter sent to group members, “struck by Cupid’s arrow.”

There was the bride who in 1964 got locked out of the wedding ceremony in her own backyard. Elspeth Levy had no choice but to walk around the block in her wedding finery, hike up her train, and climb over the patio fence as her guests gaped in astonishment.

But few weddings were as impromptu — or as joyful — as the shipboard wedding that occurred on March 17, 1939, in Baltimore Harbor.