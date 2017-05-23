Baltimore police create online form for abuse related to 'The Keepers' documentary

Baltimore police have created an online form for people to report sex offenses related to the Netflix documentary "The Keepers."

The documentary focuses on sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the unsolved killing of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, a nun who taught there.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Tuesday that since the series premiered May 19, the department has received calls from people "who have alleged that they were victims of sex offenses that went unreported back then."

He declined to say how many people have called, but said police want to "streamline the process" so that victims don't have to tell their stories over and over again.

"This is a pretty significant event that happened to people that were young at the time, and they're now re-living this," Smith said. "It's people who didn't come forward back then that are coming forward today, and we've gotten a couple of those calls."

Catherine Cesnik, a 26-year-old nun, disappeared after leaving her Southwest Baltimore apartment to go shopping in November 1969. Two months later, her body was found in a frozen field in Baltimore County. Catherine Cesnik case: Archived Sun coverage > Licensing inquiries: Email tim.thomas@baltsun.com

Baltimore County police are handling Cesnik's homicide case, but the school was located in the city.

The form can be found at baltimorepolice.org/news/sexoffenseform.

This breaking story will be updated.

