Retro Baltimore: Photos of African-American life in the 20th century
Until the early 1980s, African-American life was underrepresented in the media, and The Baltimore Sun was no exception. Images of black Baltimoreans in everyday life — and even during historic events — are hard to find in our archives. We took a deep dive through photos dating to the 1930s to shed some light on black life in Baltimore during the mid-20th century.
John-John Williams IV
