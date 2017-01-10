Rescued three-legged dog eludes a loving future at BWI

Have you seen a three-legged dog near BWI?

Falcon has had a rough young life, but he is much loved.

The 1-year-old stray dog spent months with his sister, Frenchie, in a trash pile in Houston before being saved. There, he apparently became target for pot shots with a pellet gun. Several pellets were found in his chest and hind quarter. He was hit by a car damaging his right front leg, which had to be amputated.

Saturday everything was about to change for the better. An animal adoption agency in Houston found an Odenton family eager and willing to welcome him. But Falcon's flight via United Petsafe to BWI Thurgood Marshall was delayed, and he was brought to the main terminal instead of the cargo side of the airport around midnight.

When his new owner, Erin Bailey, arrived to pick him up about 12:30 a.m. she opened Falcon's cage to put a new collar and leash on him.

"He got spooked, slipped his collar and ran off," Bailey said after a second full day of searching Monday.

Caption Bill Wagner interviews creator of Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana Navy Sports beat writer Bill Wagner interviews the creator of Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) Navy Sports beat writer Bill Wagner interviews the creator of Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) Caption Bill Wagner interviews creator of Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana Navy Sports beat writer Bill Wagner interviews the creator of Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) Navy Sports beat writer Bill Wagner interviews the creator of Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) Caption Dining Out Review: Dry 85 Dry 85 in Annapolis is featured as the Dining Out Review. Dry 85 in Annapolis is featured as the Dining Out Review. Caption Opening day at new Severna Park High School A ribbon cutting ceremony is held and studentes explore the new Severna Park High School. A ribbon cutting ceremony is held and studentes explore the new Severna Park High School. Caption Terry Paul Crouse homicide Anne Arundel County Police Public Information Officer Marc Limansky talks about the investigation of the homicide of Terry Paul Crouse in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Public Information Officer Marc Limansky talks about the investigation of the homicide of Terry Paul Crouse in Annapolis. Caption Accident on I-97 kills Crofton man Capital reporter Meredith Newman discusses the fatal accident that occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 97 in Millersville. Lonnie Martin, 25, of Crofton, was killed in the accident and his fiancee Emily Barrett was injured. The couple's six-day-old infant riding with them was unharmed. Capital reporter Meredith Newman discusses the fatal accident that occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 97 in Millersville. Lonnie Martin, 25, of Crofton, was killed in the accident and his fiancee Emily Barrett was injured. The couple's six-day-old infant riding with them was unharmed.

Falcon has been wandering just off airport grounds since late Saturday.

He was seen three times on Monday.

"He is very scared. He won't bite but is very skittish," Bailey said.

She said she was within a few feet on him on Route 170 Monday, but he darted away.

Monday the Houston pet adoption agency sent a dog tracker to help find him. And Tuesday the Houston family that fostered Falcon arrived to aid in the search, too.

"They drove up from Houston," Bailey said, her voice breaking at the notion. "And they brought his blanket and his favorite ball and his old collars."

Give a friend a forever home. Anne Arundel County Animal Control is located off Interstate 97 at the police and fire headquarters complex in Millersville, 411 Maxwell Frye Road. Pet viewing and adoption is available from Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Call 410-222-8900 for more information. The SPCA of Anne Arundel County is located at 1815 Bay Ridge Ave. in Annapolis, and is open for animal viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and 2-7 Wednesday and Thursday. All the animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Call 410-268-4388 or visit aaspca.org for more information.

Myriam Velarde, her two sons and a friend borrowed a truck from a friend in Houston to make the trip. On the Facebook page Finding Falcon, Velarde posted that she was looking in the woods near the airport.

"I am going to leave pieces of his blanket and food," she wrote.

The page has been full of tips. People have spotted him. Others suggest places he might have strayed.

Bailey, who has two children and a husband serving in Afghanistan, and Velarde and many other dog lovers hope Falcon will be found and get the loving he needs.

A fund has been set up to help defray the costs for the dog tracker. All funds will go to Houston K-911 the animal charity that found Falcon and nursed him back to health over the summer before finding the Baileys.

"We paid for her flight, and will pay for any expenses she need to get him with his family," said Anna Barbosa of Houston K-911. "If anyone can find him, she can."

The You Caring fund can be found at www.youcaring.com/falcontherescuedog-733126.