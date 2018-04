This little piggy did not stay home.

Havre de Grace police are asking for the owner of a missing pig to come forward, so it can go all the way home.

The police department posted on Facebook Sunday, asking for its followers on social media to share the post. A group of smiling officers took a picture holding the pig, which has been taken to the Harford County animal control.

Officers found the pig in the area of Union and Congress avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-939-2121.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5