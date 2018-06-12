Howard County police rescue lamb from stream

There was no blood at the scene of a police rescue Sunday in Columbia — but there was plenty of bleating.

Howard County police responded to Eaglebeak Row in Columbia’s Long Reach neighborhood Sunday after passersby called the department to report a lamb trapped in a nearby stream, according to Lori Boone, a spokeswoman for the Howard County Police Department.

Officers pulled a black lamb from the small stream and ushered it to safety, Boone said in an email.

The lamb rescue wasn’t the only animal rescue over the weekend; Annapolis police also saved a group of ducklings that were trapped on State Circle.

The lamb was taken to the Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center, where it is “safe and dry,” according to Boone.

Now Howard County Police can get back to chasing the real baaad guys.

