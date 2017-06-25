Baby giraffe at Maryland Zoo improves

A giraffe born at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore this month is beginning to thrive, zoo officials said Sunday.

The calf named Julius, born June 15, was failing to nurse enough from his mother, Kesi. He lost weight and had to receive infusions of colostrum and plasma to boost his immune system.

Since the zoo's team began bottle feeding Julius, he has slowly gained weight. On Saturday, the zoo described him as "fiesty," because of his strength and alertness. Julius is showing positive indicators in his blood work.

"He's getting stronger every day, too – a sign the whole team is very encouraged by," zoo officials said in an update.

Julius and his mother spend most of their time together. His 5-month-old half sister Willow, his father Caesar and other giraffes can be seen outside because the Giraffe House is closed.

