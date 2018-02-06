Maryland SPCA's March for the Animals moving to Port Covington, getting new name

The dogs are coming to Port Covington. Cats, too.

March for the Animals, an annual festival and fundraiser for the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, will be moving south this year to Port Covington. Previously held at Druid Hill Park and the area between Orioles and Ravens’ stadiums, it’s also getting a new name — Maryland SPCA Festival for the Animals.

“The newly created walking paths, massive amounts of green space, easy access and plenty of free parking make Port Covington the ideal location for our largest fundraiser of the year,” Jim Peirce, executive director of the Maryland SPCA, said in a news release.

It marks one of the first large-scale events to be hosted at Port Covington, the South Baltimore development being spearheaded by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank’s development firm.

“Port Covington is steadily growing, and we’re excited to be able to host large-scale community events such as this,” Marc Weller, founding partner of Weller Development Company, the site’s lead developer, said in the release.

The May 5 Festival for the Animals will begin at 10 a.m. with a one-mile fundraising walk-a-thon, beginning at West Covington Park, 101 W. Dickman St., and ending on the field at Port Covington. There, various pet- and owner-friendly activities are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., including a pet agility course, pet-oriented yard sale and various contests. Vendors will also be on hand, and a kids’ fun zone will help keep the two-footed youngsters occupied.

New this year, the festival will feature live music, from regional and national acts in a variety of genres, from noon-8 p.m. Alcoholic drinks wil be available for purchase.

The annual pet-friendly event, which was celebrated for the 22nd time last year, is the Maryland SPCA’s largest fundraiser.

Information on the Maryland SPCA Festival for the Animals can be found at festivalfortheanimals.org.

