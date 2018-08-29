Baltimore animal shelter fundraising for puppy whose ears were cut off

Police were investigating an animal cruelty complaint Wednesday, three days after a puppy whose ears had been cut off was found with several other dogs in a parking lot in northeast Baltimore.

According to Baltimore City Public Information Officer Jeremy Silbert, police were called Sunday evening to the lot at Belair Road and Anntana Avenue in the Waltherson neighborhood.

They found two dogs tied to a tree, along with several puppies who were for sale. One 10-week-old puppy, whom the BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter) staff has named Claude, was found with both of his ears cut off, apparently with blunt instruments that left the dog bleeding from his head, in pain, and suffering from an infection.

The puppy immediately went through surgery at BARCS to remove the infected tissue, the rescue organization wrote on Facebook. In the process, more of his ears were removed. Once Claude has healed, he will be placed for adoption.

“In the arms of our staff, little Claude whimpers and cries,” the Facebook post said. “When he hears an interesting sound, he attempts to tilt his head and move what is left of his ears, but only finds himself in more pain.”

BARCS is seeking donations to defray Claude’s medical costs through contributions to the Medical Care Fund at barcs.org/donate/medical. Donors who wish their gift to be directed to Claude’s care should write his name in the “additional comments” suggestion.

In addition, anyone with knowledge of who might have cut off Claude’s ears is urged to call Baltimore City Police Department Detective Joseph Fritzges at 443-681-0101.

mmccauley@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mcmccauley