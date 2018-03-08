22-pound cat named Butterball becomes most popular feline in Harford County thanks to social media

Butterball, a 22-pound gray cat, has become the talk of Harford County after it was announced on Facebook that he's up for adoption.

Human Society of Harford County executive director Jen Swanson, posted photos on Facebook of the 5-year-old longhaired cat sprawled out on a carpet, centerfold-style, and then sitting stoically in sunlight. The pictures received more than 800 shares and nearly 200 comments, with most users obsessing over the cat with heart-eyed emojis, while others tagged loved ones, proposing that they take him home.

“Omg he is beaaaauuuuutiful,” wrote one user.

“Anybody who adopts this cat is a very lucky person,” said another.

Others couldn’t get over Butterball’s stature.

“Is that [a] cat or a fuzz ball?” said one user.

Butterball likes to be “the king of the castle” and is “low maintenance” with a “big attitude,” according to his Petango profile, which means he doesn’t like to be around children or other animals, and doesn’t need a lot of attention.

The Humane Society of Harford County didn’t immediately respond to requests from The Baltimore Sun, but we’re betting that Butterball will be adopted in no time.

