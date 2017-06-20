Newborn giraffe at Maryland Zoo receives plasma transfusion after having trouble nursing

A baby giraffe born at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore received a transfusion of plasma Saturday from a giraffe at the Columbus Zoo after the calf was having trouble nursing.

The unnamed calf is “doing OK, but not out of the woods yet,” said Maryland Zoo veterinarian Samantha Sander.

Because the giraffe, who was born Thursday, was having trouble nursing, he was not receiving important infection-fighting antibodies from his mother, Sander said. Giraffes and other hoof stock animals do not receive antibodies in utero as humans do, so the first 24 hours of life are essential for establishing these proteins.

After feeding the calf powdered colostrum, a part of the mother’s milk that provides the essential proteins to newborns, Maryland Zoo staff determined Friday the unnamed calf would need a plasma transfer to raise his antibody levels.

“While markers in the blood were trending in the right direction, the calf still was not receiving enough of these infection-fighting antibodies from the supplemental feedings,” mammal collection and conservation manager Erin Cantwell said in a statement.

A baby giraffe was born at the Maryland Zoo early Thursday.

The Maryland Zoo partnered with the Columbus Zoo in Ohio to obtain the plasma needed to sustain the new giraffe’s life. The Columbus Zoo is the closest of two zoos in the country that can provide giraffe plasma.

Maryland Zoo hospital keeper Kaitie Kessler made an overnight trip to meet with Columbus Zoo staff in Morgantown, W.Va. — halfway between Ohio and Maryland — to retrieve the plasma. Kessler then drove with the plasma on ice back to Maryland to administer to the calf.

He received the transfusion Saturday morning through an IV, said Sander.

Zookeepers started the calf on a bottle Monday, though “giraffes are pretty notorious for being challenging getting onto a bottle,” Sander said.

Getting the calf acquainted with the bottle could take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, Sander said, but staff are “not trying to predict” how long his progress will take.

The baby will stay with his mother, Kesi, in the Giraffe House, which remains closed to the public. Zookeepers monitor the two nonstop.

The newborn is a reticulated giraffe, the second to be born at the Maryland Zoo this year.

“He’s a special guy and he’s sick right now and we’re working to get him to a better place,” Sander said. “We know what we’re working with and we know what to do and now, it’s about about if we can get him over that hump.”

