Western Maryland officials seize cats after finding 'deplorable' conditions at animal shelter

The owner of a one-time Baltimore animal shelter now located in Western Maryland has been charged with 97 counts of animal neglect after officials found conditions described as “deplorable” at her Cumberland facility.

Michelle Ingrodi, 41, was charged after officials with Allegany County Animal Control, responding to several complaints received over the course of about a year, found “deplorable conditions” at Charm City Animal Rescue, said Officer John Carden, who heads the office. The 97 cats were found at the facility and at her home, he said.

The cats were taken to the Allegany County Animal Shelter, where they remain pending a court hearing, Carden said. Following the hearing, the animals could be returned to the shelter or put up for adoption, he said.

Carden would not provide any more details of what conditions were like at the shelter. Attempts to reach Ingrodi were unsuccessful.

Charm City Animal Rescue was founded in Baltimore in 2009, according to its website.

Caption Artist Amy Sherald's Creative Alliance show Amy Sherald, artist in residence at Creative Alliance, is part of the "About Face" show. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Amy Sherald, artist in residence at Creative Alliance, is part of the "About Face" show. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Ringing in the holidays with ugly sweaters Ugly sweater season is here and several people share the stories behind their sweaters. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ugly sweater season is here and several people share the stories behind their sweaters. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)