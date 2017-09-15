House in Annapolis Historic District features a rooftop deck

A semi-attached house with a rare rooftop deck in the Annapolis Historic District is on the market for $679,000.

The sage green home with black shutters at 159 Conduit St. offers views of the State House dome and a bird’s-eye view of the area.

Richard Curtis, president of the Curtis Real Estate Co. in Annapolis, who is listing the house, said the home’s location places it in a convenient spot in the Historic District but not directly on the heavily trafficked streets.

“You’re within two blocks of Ego Alley and you’re a half a block from Main Street,” he said, referring to the Annapolis City Dock area and the well-known hill lined with restaurants, entertainment and shops from Church Circle to the water. “If real estate is about location, this has it.”

At the same time, he said, “It’s off the beaten path. It’s between Duke of Gloucester [Street] and Main Street, but it doesn’t border either of them.”

Built in 1930, the house retains the charm of the earlier era, with original wood floors throughout, and ceiling moldings and other decorative trim work.

First-floor ceilings are 9 feet high, giving the main floor an airy feel. The living and dining rooms are separated by French doors, allowing light to flow between the spaces.

The updated eat-in kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, cherry cabinetry with granite counters and an island. Keeping the kitchen bright are sliding glass doors that open onto a private brick patio behind the house that features a fountain.

A paneled room with a street-facing bay window is currently set up as a home office, though other uses are possible. In addition, one of the home’s two full bathrooms is on the main floor.

The three bedrooms, all bright, are one flight up. They share a full bathroom, which features a tub with a shower. The washer and dryer are also located upstairs.

The third story has closets tucked into the sloped walls. “It actually provides a good amount of storage,” Curtis said.

The attic also provides space to relax indoors and out. In addition to being finished as a den, the room opens to the rooftop deck that is enclosed by white fence panels for safety.

Utilities are in the unfinished basement.

The house is a short walk to everywhere in the Historic District. It is near the Naval Academy and St. John’s College, as well as within walking distance of restaurants and entertainment in Eastport and the West Street corridor.

The specs

Address: 159 Conduit St., Annapolis 21401

List price: $679,000

Year built: 1930

Square footage: 1,688

Taxes: $7,414 (2016)

Listing agent: Richard Curtis, Curtis Real Estate