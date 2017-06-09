Historic Howard house was built in three different eras

A historic mid-19th-century country home in Howard County is on the market for $649,900.

Known as the Edward Stead House and often referred to as The Gables, the 4,702 square-foot house at 6235 Lawyers Hill Road in Elkridge is set back from the road and sits on 1.73 acres.

Built by Dr. Robert E. Dorsey for his son, Grafton Dorsey, it was later acquired by the Stead family.

"It was built in three different eras," said Kimberly Kepnes, the listing agent.

It began, she said, as a two-story, three-bedroom Victorian-style house. An addition built just before the turn of the 20th century features a breakfast area, with a separate servants' stairway leading upstairs to a separate bedroom-and-bathroom suite, which Kepnes said could function as a nanny suite or guest space.

From Baltimore to Florida to California and between — view photos of celebrity homes.

A second addition, a large one built in the early 1900s, added space on the main floor and more bedrooms upstairs, Kepnes said. Updates, renovations and restoration have taken place since then, but the house retains its historic character.

The house now has seven bedrooms and four full bathrooms, Kepnes said.

Among recent interior changes, the area beneath the large addition was dug out for a basement workshop plus a full bathroom with a shower. Also, the exterior was scraped down to bare wood, and the entire façade, including the main entry area that gives the home its Victorian look, was repainted.

Caption Sears has been on shaky ground for a while, closing more than 1,000 stores in recent years. Sears has been on shaky ground for a while, closing more than 1,000 stores in recent years. Caption As Maryland Live approaches its fifth anniversary, president of Cordish Global Gaming Rob Norton talks about the addition of a new hotel building to the casino. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun) As Maryland Live approaches its fifth anniversary, president of Cordish Global Gaming Rob Norton talks about the addition of a new hotel building to the casino. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

"It almost looks like it is brand-new siding, but it isn't," she said.

The home has covered porches in the front, where the deep porch features ceiling fans, and in the rear.

Much of the house has 10-foot-high ceilings and wood floors.

The roomy main level makes the home comfortable for entertaining, Kepnes said. It includes a kitchen with a ceramic tile floor and cherry cabinets that offer ample storage. The breakfast space, with a chair rail and built-in corner cabinet, easily fits a table for six.

Large windows bring natural light indoors. The living room has built-in cabinets and one of the house's four brick fireplaces. The family room and dining room feature wood-beam ceilings. None of the house's fireplaces is currently in use.

Bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs and overlook the property. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet.

In the backyard, a flagstone deck surrounds a heated in-ground pool. The yard also has a grassy area with both sun and shade. The current owners also built a two-car post-and-beam garage with a room overhead. A historic gazebo has been restored.

Much of the rest of the property is wooded, giving the house a private setting. However, the house is near shopping, as well as restaurants and entertainment, Kepnes said. It is minutes from Interstate 95 and other major roads that provide easy access to Baltimore, Columbia, Ellicott City, Washington and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The specs

Address: 6235 Lawyers Hill Road, Elkridge 21075

List price: $649,900

Year built: 1850

Square footage: 4,702

Taxes: $ 6,461.80 (2015)

Listing agent: Kimberly Kepnes, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage