Large house in Baltimore County comes with 41-acre lot

A 12,000-square-foot house located on 41 acres in the Phoenix community of Baltimore County is on the market for $1.65 million.

An L-shaped wrap-around porch is one of the features of the four-story Colonial-style structure. A columned portico leads to the front entrance and a large double foyer.

Hickory floors are found on the main level and the second floor. To the left of the foyer is the master bedroom suite, which has a sitting room, a wine and coffee bar, a small drawer-style dishwasher and a wood-burning fireplace with a gas starter and a built-in ash dump — a feature of three of the fireplaces found in the home.

The master bathroom has a large shower made of marble and clear glass, a soaking tub, and dual custom wood sink vanities.

The open floor plan of the house includes a living room with a 23-foot-tall Palladian window and a fireplace with a custom-made white wood mantel. Built-in bookcases surround the fireplace.

Most rooms in the house have tray ceilings with custom molding. Each ceiling features either a hanging fan with lights or a chandelier.

“There are a lot of bells and whistles,” said Lynn Plack, listing agent for Hubble Bisbee Group of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Leading from the family room and a wall of windows is the kitchen, which has hickory cabinets offering a lot of storage and countertops made of Italian granite. There is a pot-filler faucet, three dishwashers, a pull-out spice rack, a kitchen island and double porcelain sinks.

The lower level has a large space for entertaining, and features a wood bar with a granite top, with built-in shelving behind it. The floors are cherry.

There are four more bedrooms on the second level, each with its own full bathroom. A sixth bedroom can be found on the third level, also with a full bathroom; the bedroom has birch floors.

Plack said the property is zoned for agricultural and cannot be subdivided.

“The property is very serene, “ Plack said. “It sits up on a crest, so there is always a breeze.”

The Specs:

Address: 13300 Brighton View Court, Phoenix 21131

Year built: 2007

Square footage: 12,000

Taxes: $17,588

Acreage: 41 acres

Listing agent: Lynn Plack, Hubble Bisbee Group of Long & Foster Real Estate.