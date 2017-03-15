Baltimore veterans center touted as example of energy efficiency program's success

Climate protection advocates are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to support strengthening a carbon emissions reduction program and on Wednesday hosted an event at Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training in Baltimore to tout the program's benefits.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a cooperative effort between nine states, including Maryland, that caps greenhouse gas emissions and calls for emissions to be reduced by 2.5 percent a year through 2020. In those states, fossil fuel power plants and others that release greenhouse gases must buy allowances for carbon emissions. The money earned from those sales is used to support energy efficiency improvements at facilities such as the veterans center.

The states are in the process of reviewing the program's regulations, and advocates are pushing the group to double the emissions reduction requirement to 5 percent.

"With not much happening at the federal level, it's up to the states to show leadership on this," said Morgan Folger, the climate campaign organizer for Environment Maryland. "Because the program has already been so successful there's a lot of reason to strengthen it."

The update to the program will come against a backdrop of a changing federal approach to climate protection and the environment. President Donald J. Trump is expected to attempt to reverse Obama-era climate policies, including restrictions on carbon emissions from power plants.

Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles, who toured the veterans center Wednesday, said it is important for Maryland to be a leader in demonstrating that RGGI is effective and encouraging more states to join the initiative, but stopped short of saying he supported tightening the emissions reduction requirement.

"We're in the camp of helping lead all the states to agree on the right rules," Grumbles said. "One of our objectives is to make sure RGGI continues to deliver benefits for us environmentally and help reduce energy costs."

Over the past six years, power plants and others subject to the program have paid about $544 million into the state's Strategic Energy Investment Fund, which is administered by the Maryland Energy Administration and awards grants for residential and community energy efficiency projects.

The veterans center is among the Baltimore-area facilities that has benefited from grants Healthy Neighborhoods Inc., a community development organization in Baltimore, has received from the fund.

The Maryland Energy Administration has given a total of $2.8 million in grants over the past three years to Healthy Neighborhoods. In 2014, The organization spent about $178,000 on improvements at the veterans center, such as better wall insulation and solar film on windows.

Jeffery L. Kendrick, the center's executive director, estimated the improvements saved $52,000 in energy costs last year, which helped offset a $1.2 million reduction in federal funding.

"I've heard great talk about fossil fuel emissions, greenhouse gases and everything else — great terms. Guess what it means for me — where am I saving money?" Kendrick said. "Number one for me is how do I keep this building running, how do I keep it at full operation, how do I save."

The center has space to provide housing for 249 homeless veterans. The average stay is between 12 and 15 months, but many people stay two years or longer.

The organization provides education and job training resources, and aims to help veterans return to the community with a job and permanent housing.

