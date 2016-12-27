Blue Water Baltimore to get new leadership in 2017

Blue Water Baltimore, an advocate for local water quality, is looking for a new executive, and will also welcome a new Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper in January.

Former executive director Halle Van der Gaag left the organization Dec. 22. She was promoted to lead the group in 2011 and had been involved in its leadership since its founding in 2010.

Blue Water's board of directors tapped Carl Simon, the organization's director of programs, as interim executive director, he said. It will be searching for a permanent executive in the coming months, he said.

Angela Haren will join Blue Water in early January as the next Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper. David Flores left that role in September.

Haren is an environmental and natural resource attorney who previously co-founded Clear Resource Law, a small environmental law firm, and spent 12 years working for the Natural Resources Defense Council and California Coastkeeper Alliance.

She is a California native but has lived in the Chesapeake Bay region for the past three years.

Blue Water Baltimore was founded to combine the efforts of water quality advocates the Jones Falls Watershed Association, the Gwynns Falls Watershed Association, the Herring Run Watershed Association, the Baltimore Harbor Watershed Association and the Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper program.