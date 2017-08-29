Female Trouble podcast: Wendy Osefo, political commentator and professor (episode 51)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Wendy Osefo aims to bring a voice to spaces where it would otherwise go unheard. The professor, media personality and political commentator regularly appears on cable news shows like “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Fox & Friends,” where she often goes head-to-head with opposing interviewers and pundits. Wendy became increasingly sought after as a commentator after penning a widely read op-ed for City Paper on election night titled, “Donald Trump did not win. Hatred did.” As a visiting assistant professor in the Doctor of Education program at Johns Hopkins University, Wendy examines how race and class influence the educational trajectories of non-dominant students. Wendy also founded The 1954 Equity Project, which helps minority college students navigate academia. Wendy talked about her first-generation identity, holding people accountable and subverting expectations as a nontraditional educator.

