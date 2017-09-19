Female Trouble podcast: Jessica Henkin and Laura Wexler, Stoop Storytelling Series (episode 54)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Everyone has a story. What’s yours? That’s the motto of the Stoop, a Baltimore storytelling series created and hosted by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin. Since its founding in 2006, hundreds of ordinary people have shared their 7-minute personal tales in front of a live audience. Ranging from hilarious to heartbreaking, the stories, centered around a common theme, aren’t scripted or memorized. Jessica, an improv comic who works in education, and Laura, a writer and producer, also host the Stoop Storytelling Series podcast. They talked about the inspiration for the Stoop, some of their favorite stories over the years and building a community.

