Female Trouble podcast: Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, American Visionary Art Museum founder (episode 41)

Located at the base of Federal Hill, the American Visionary Art Museum showcases works by self-taught artists that empower the singular voice of the individual. At the museum, which features a mosaic exterior crafted by youth at risk, visitors will find pieces like the outdoor Giant WhirliGig, a family of robots and a huge sculpture of Divine. In 1995, inspired by working with hospital patients with chronic mental illness, Rebecca Alban Hoffberger founded the museum, and she still serves as its director and principal curator. Rebecca talked about some of her teenage adventures, social justice as performance art and why she doesn’t like the term outsider art.

