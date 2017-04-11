Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card
Female Trouble podcast: Michele Tsucalas, Michele's Granola founder (episode 37)

Michele Tscalas didn’t set out to become an entrepreneur. What started out as a baking hobby became a company, Michele’s Granola, which is made from scratch in Timonium and distributed in stores like Whole Foods and Wegmans throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Though the company grew organically, Michele talked a little bit about the challenges of starting a business and knowing when to continue. Michele’s Granola emphasizes simple ingredients, and Michele discussed trendiness and whether consumer interest in healthy and organic foods is just a fad. She also talked about how the local food entrepreneur scene has changed in the past decade, going from asking for money to donating it and how granola became her go-to.


