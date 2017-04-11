Female Trouble podcast: Michele Tsucalas, Michele's Granola founder (episode 37)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Michele Tscalas didn’t set out to become an entrepreneur. What started out as a baking hobby became a company, Michele’s Granola, which is made from scratch in Timonium and distributed in stores like Whole Foods and Wegmans throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Though the company grew organically, Michele talked a little bit about the challenges of starting a business and knowing when to continue. Michele’s Granola emphasizes simple ingredients, and Michele discussed trendiness and whether consumer interest in healthy and organic foods is just a fad. She also talked about how the local food entrepreneur scene has changed in the past decade, going from asking for money to donating it and how granola became her go-to.

