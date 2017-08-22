Female Trouble podcast: Krystal Mack, Blk // Sugar owner (episode 50)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Krystal Mack has led several lives -- most recently, that of a pastry chef and business owner. Krystal is the owner of Blk // Sugar bakery, which she has described as a food and lifestyle concept from the black feminine perspective. Blk // Sugar serves up treats like macarons, lavender honey pie and activated charcoal brownies, in addition to teas and other desserts. Before opening Blk // Sugar, Krystal was riding a tricycle around the city, selling pies and ice pops as the owner of PieCycle and KarmaPop. At the time of this recording, Blk // Sugar was located in R. House, a food hall that opened last year in Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood, but Krystal has since left R. House and is laying plans for the business’ next move. She talked about that decision, and about the confidence it takes to step away from the things she loves. Krystal also discussed appropriation, the intersection of identity and business and why she started baking.

