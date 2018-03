Dr. Kaye Whitehead is a #blackmommyactivist and an associate professor in Loyola University Maryland’s department of communication. Her research and teaching examine race, class and gender. Kaye hosts a daily radio show on WEAA called “Today with Dr. Kaye,” and before working in academia, she was a documentary filmmaker. Kaye is also the author of several books, most recently 2016’s “RaceBrave,” and an op-ed columnist for the Baltimore Sun.