Female Trouble podcast: Jill P. Carter, Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights director (episode 46)

Ingrained in her since she was a child, justice and equality matter most to Jill P. Carter. Jill is the daughter of prominent civil rights activist Walter P. Carter, and she now serves as director of the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement. Before joining Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration and taking over the office in January, Jill served as a state delegate for 14 years. She takes over the civil rights office s at a pivotal time; Jill now oversees the Civilian Review Board, which investigates complaints against police, though police don’t have to heed the board’s recommendations. Additionally, the creation of the Civilian Oversight Task Force was one of many police reform measures mandated under the consent decree reached between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice, and part of that task force’s job will be to assess the Civilian Review Board. If that all sounds a little jargon-y, don’t worry; Jill talked about feeling marginalized in the Maryland House of Delegates, taking over an underutilized office and some of the early experiences that shaped her.

