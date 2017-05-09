Female Trouble podcast: Caryn York, bail reform and workforce advocate (episode 40)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Caryn York, director of policy and strategic partnerships at the Job Opportunities Task Force, calls herself a workforce advocate. Most recently, that has taken the form of bail reform efforts. As reported by the Baltimore Sun’s Michael Dresser, in Maryland’s General Assembly session this year, Caryn led a coalition that opposed legislation, strongly backed by the bail-bond industry, that would have reversed a recent Court of Appeals rule that essentially says defendants can’t be held in jail because they can’t afford bail. The rule doesn’t get rid of money bail, but instructs judges to look for other ways to ensure a defendant appears for trial, and Caryn and the Coalition for a Safe and Just Maryland were ultimately successful -- the rule will go into effect on July 1. Caryn talked about her light bulb moment, her experience in Annapolis and what’s next for bail in Maryland.

