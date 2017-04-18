Female Trouble podcast: Spencer Hall and Annie Hollis, Baltimore Abortion Fund (episode 38)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Founded in February 2014, the Baltimore Abortion Fund offers small grants to residents in most of Maryland who can’t afford the full cost of their abortion care. Spencer Hall, the current board president, founded the all-volunteer organization when she was looking to get involved with reproductive rights and found that starting the service in Baltimore would lighten the demand on a similar fund in Washington. Annie Hollis, now BAF’s vice president, came on soon after. Funded entirely by donations, BAF operates as a helpline, and Spencer and Annie talked about some of the barriers, financial and otherwise, to people who are seeking an abortion. They also talked about the challenges of starting a nonprofit, dealing with burnout and fighting their inner Leslie Knope.

