Female Trouble podcast: Ateira Griffin, Building Our Nation's Daughters founder (episode 44)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

When Ateira Griffin was working at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, it broke her heart to hear about the challenging relationships between many of the students and their single moms. That, along with her strong relationship with her mother, inspired Ateira to start Building Our Nation’s Daughters in 2015. BOND is a local nonprofit that aims to strengthen the relationships between single mothers and daughters and in turn, strengthen our communities. For her work with BOND, Ateira won the Warnock Foundation’s Baltimore Social Innovation Journal award in 2015. Ateira talked about growing up in Baltimore, experiencing disparities in education and empowering Baltimore’s women.

To listen to the episode, download the file from our server.

Using our app? Go to baltimoresun.com/femaletrouble to listen to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Discover more episodes: