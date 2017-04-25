Female Trouble podcast: Amie Ward, R. Bar lead bartender (episode 39)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Amie Ward will make you a vodka soda -- just be sure to tell her how you’re doing first. Hospitality is key for Amie, a bartender who worked at Baltimore’s Bad Decisions and Wit & Wisdom before taking over the Aggio bar program. Now Amie is the lead bartender at R. Bar, which is inside Remington’s new food hall, R. House. Amie has had stints in athletics and academia, and she discussed the transition over to full-time bartending and what she has had to learn about branding herself. She also talked about field hockey, flamingos and keeping Baltimore weird.

