Rita's Closet relocates to TownMall in Westminster, grand opening Saturday

Rita's Closet will have a new home in the TownMall of Westminster. The organization will host a grand opening Saturday, April 1.

"We hope the move increases our visibility so that we can continue to impact the community," said Tamara Medeiros, founder of Rita's Closet.

Medeiros said Rita's Closet honors the life of Rita Medeiros, who died in an automobile accident on her way home from showing her boyfriend her prom dress. The foundation started operating year-round two years ago. It began with prom dresses as the focus and has grown to include all special occasion dresses, tuxedos, and cruise wear.

The dresses are sold to raise funds for scholarships for local area high schools, as well as the Carroll County Career and Technology Center. To date, they have awarded more than $6,000 in scholarships and provided over 50​ dresses to young ladies whose families have limited incomes.

"Our longterm goal is to award a scholarship in Rita's memory to every high school in Carroll County," Medeiros said.

Medeiros said Rita's Closet received a discount on TownMall rent because it is a nonprofit. In an effort to keep overhead costs to a minimum, so they may use more funds for scholarships, the store will be staffed by volunteers. Students may also earn service hours by volunteering at the store.

In 2016, the foundation received the William Donald Schaefer People Helping People Award for Carroll County.

"It was amazing to know that the larger community recognizes the value that we're bringing to Carroll County through out cause," Medeiros said.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben

If you go

What: Grand Opening

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: TownMall of Westminster, next to Belk