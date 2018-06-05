Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead; cops say she committed suicide

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday in a suspected suicide inside her Upper East Side home, cops said.

A housekeeper found the body of the 55-year-old maven in her apartment on Park Avenue near E. 77th St. at about 10:20 a.m, police sources said. She hanged herself with a scarf, police sources said.

A note was found inside the home, suggesting that Spade committed suicide, sources said.

Kate Spade New York has more than 140 retail shops and around the U.S., and more than 175 elsewhere in the world.

Born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City in Dec. 1962, Spade attended an all-girls Catholic high school. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism in 1985.

Eight years later, she launched Kate Spade with her husband, Andy Spade, the brother of comedian David Spade.

The company, in those early days, showed little signs of the global success story it would become.

“We were still not making any money,” Spade recalled of the early years during an interview for NPR’s “How I Built This” podcast in February 2016.

“Nobody was making a salary,” she added. “I just remember thinking ‘I think we need to shut it down.’”

Kate Spade sold the company in 2007 to focus on her family. But she returned to the fashion world in 2016 when she launched the Frances Valentine line in U.S. stores.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.