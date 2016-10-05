Pikesville's Red Garter boutique to close after 49 years

Robyn Fischer remembers the days when women dressed up more and invested in clothes by well-known designers.

She found success by stocking her Pikesville boutique, The Red Garter, with designer lines such as Carmen Marc Valvo, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Escada.

"It's a much more casual environment today," Fischer said. Women "will dress for a special occasion, but with everything being so simple, I don't have a lot of working women shopping in my store. I think women have changed in their thinking."

After 49 years in operation, Fischer has decided to close up shop this fall.

"I'm retiring because I can," she said. "It's just time. I'm ready to pursue other endeavors."

Fischer said she has enjoyed loyal customers and has sold a tremendous amount of "beautiful clothes" during her nearly five decades of owning the business. But in that time, the fashion industry has changed considerably. The rise of so-called fast fashion, mixed with the buying habits of younger shoppers, the popularity of malls and the growth of online shopping, have affected boutiques across the country.

"Online shopping has something to do with it," Fischer said. "But I'm not closing because my business isn't doing good."

Longtime customer Susan Hamill of Perry Hall said she doesn't know where she's going to shop when Fischer's store closes.

"Every piece of clothing [she owns] is from The Red Garter," said Hamill, who estimates that she owns 65 sweaters and 25 pants. "I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm really at a loss."

Hamill said she has visited the store and shopped there every week since she first visited the boutique in 1989.

"I buy everything there," she said, as she left the store Tuesday after purchasing a cream coat and some jewelry. "Everything stands out. I get compliments all the time."

Hamill, a retired deputy director for the Division of Volunteer Services for the state Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said she was the "best-dressed paid worker" in her department, all because of The Red Garter.

"Robyn just carries the most beautiful, wearable clothes," she said. "She was always a pleasure. I could always depend on Robyn to style me."

The business opened in 1967 in Mount Washington across the street from what is now the Mount Washington Tavern. Fischer's mother, Charlotte, purchased the business after the store moved from a strip shopping center at Reisterstown Road and Slade Avenue to its current location — a strip mall that also houses a Ruth's Chris Steak House — 37 years ago.

"My mother would also give customers haircuts; she told them how to stand properly; she told them how to look sexy," Fischer said.

Fischer's mother retired 15 years later and moved to Delray Beach, Fla., where she still lives.

"Maybe she'll come up here for the final week I'm open," Fischer said.

The Red Garter's closing date will depend on how long it takes to sell its inventory, she said.

Fischer said she will miss the business.

"I love some of the spring stuff that is coming out. But who is wearing this right now?" she said. "They aren't getting out of their jeans and Lululemon."

