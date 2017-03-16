New sneaker boutique opens in Pigtown

Who is the Maryland judge in the Trump travel ban ruling?
Attention sneaker enthusiasts: There's a new place to buy, sell and trade footwear in town.

Baltimore sneaker enthusiasts have a new destination to buy and sell footwear. Formerly based in Towson, the shoe store 9/10 Condition recently relocated to Pigtown.

The store, which boasts more than 5,000 Instagram followers, buys, sells and trades everything from athletic street wear and sports jerseys to popular shoe brands such as Adidas and Nike.

Although the store does not have a phone number, its Instagram account encourages customers to direct message them.

Located at 775 Washington Blvd., 9/10 Condition is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

