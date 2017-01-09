Three stars wear Christian Siriano dresses at Golden Globes

Despite a last-minute change of heart by one actress, Christian Siriano continued to make his case as a go-to red carpet gown designer at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, where he dressed three stars.

Granted, it was fewer than the nine women he designed gowns for at the Emmys in September. But the Annapolis native and Baltimore School for the Arts alum achieved sartorial success with his Golden Globes offerings.

(Siriano was also set to dress "This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz, but she changed her mind at the last minute and wore a dress by a different designer.)

Actress Angela Bassett wore a pink flounce off-the-shoulder gown from Siriano’s Spring 2017 collection. Gossip writer Perez Hilton wrote that she was “pink perfection” in the dress, and that Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, “ooze elegance.”

Bassett has worn Siriano before — most notably at the 2016 Emmys, where she wowed in a chartreuse cape gown.

Rachel Bloom of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (who was nominated for best actress in a television series — musical or comedy) wore a custom-beaded, cascading lace gown by Siriano.

Rachel Bloom wears a Christian Siriano gown at the Golden Globes.

The actress also wore an emerald gown by Siriano to last year’s Golden Globe Awards, when she won the best TV actress in a musical or comedy award. And in December, Bloom wore a custom exposed-shoulder black sequin mini-dress to the Critics’ Choice Awards in L.A.

Issa Rae (nominated for best TV actress in a comedy/musical for her HBO show “Insecure”) was a first-time Siriano wearer Sunday. She dazzled in a custom white beaded long-sleeved gown. Essence.com wrote the Rae looked “flawless.”

Issa Rae wears a Christian Siriano gown to the Golden Globes.

Siriano was scheduled to dress Metz, and the two even shot a behind-the-scenes segment for E! leading up to the awards. But Metz decided to wear a different designer — Nathan Paul — at the last minute.

"They chose to go another way after we made two custom options,” Siriano wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “It's unfortunate that her team decided to do so much pre-press about us working together; I advised against it. I think she's a wonderful actress with perhaps too many people in her ear dissolving her confidence. I'm so happy she's getting the recognition she deserves."

Metz explained to Glamour magazine her reasoning for switching designers, saying: "I had a couple choices for dresses, which, wow, I didn’t think I’d have—what an honor," she said. "And I just was like, 'I want to feel comfortable, I love purple, why the hell not?' It spoke to me."

Siriano has become known as a designer with the ability to dress all types of women — regardless of shape or ethnicity. The "Project Runway" alum has dressed everyone from first lady Michelle Obama to Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Jones. Siriano has also featured full-figure models in his New York Fashion Week show and launched successful fashion collections with plus-sized retailer Lane Bryant.

"You should show diversity. That's who's shopping," he told The Sun last February. "I don't know why other people don't see that. It alienates people."