Rita's celebrates first day of spring with free Italian ice today

John-John Williams IV
Rita’s will be celebrating the first day of Spring Monday with its annual free Italian ice giveaway.

Sure, we just had a Snowpocalypse scare last week, but that’s not stopping Rita’s from celebrating the first day of spring today with its annual free Italian ice giveaway.

This marks the 25th year the chain has done its free spring giveaway. And every location across the country is participating.

In addition, if you use the hashtag #RitasFirstDayOfSpring on social media along with a picture of your Rita’s product between today and Friday, you will be entered in a chance to win one of 25 prizes — including free Italian Ice for a year.

For more information visit ritasice.com/fdoscontestrules/

And just to make things easier, here are a handful of local Rita's locations you can hit up today: 

301 Light St., Inner Harbor

2033 Eastern Ave., Fells Point

1099 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk

7206 York Road, Suite A, Towson

6305 Kenwood Ave., Rosedale

810 Nursery Road Plaza, Suite A, Linthicum

7698 Belair Road, Suite 105, Overlea Fullerton

