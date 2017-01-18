Baltimore collector buys Obama's 2008 campaign recliner chairs for $28,499 in auction

For more than a decade, Baltimore resident Robert Harrington has bid on memorabilia, equipment, firearms and statues. The 49-year-old just landed one of his most treasured items yet.

Harrington, the founder and president of R.E. Harrington Plumbing and Heating, bought a matching pair of President Barack Obama’s black leather reclining armchairs for $28,499 in an online auction held this month by the Boston-based company RR Auction.

Both chairs, which are embroidered with an Obama ‘08 campaign logo on the headrest, were removed from the main bus of the president's 2008 campaign motorcade, according to a news release.

Obama '08 campaign reclining chairs Courtesy of RR Auction Both chairs, which are embroidered with an Obama ‘08 campaign logo on the headrests and feature bottoms that swivel, were removed from the main bus of President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign motorcade. Both chairs, which are embroidered with an Obama ‘08 campaign logo on the headrests and feature bottoms that swivel, were removed from the main bus of President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign motorcade. (Courtesy of RR Auction) (Courtesy of RR Auction)

In a letter that accompanied this month's sale, Glenn Childress, the head bus driver, wrote that “Obama’s world essentially revolved around these two chairs.

“They were situated in the middle of the bus, side-by-side ... Obama always sat in the chair that was closer to the back" — a place where he took important phone calls, prepared for speeches, and even took naps, Childress wrote.

The second chair “was occupied most often by Barack Obama’s aides Reggie Love and Marvin Nicholson. It was also used a lot by Robert Gibbs and David Axelrod,” Childress wrote, as well as Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Michelle Obama, who often traveled on the campaign bus.

For Harrington, who lives in the Hampden area, the chairs are sentimental.

“In 2008, I was invited to the inauguration ... but I was moving into my office, and I missed the inauguration,” he said. When he saw the auction house's advertisement about the chairs, Harrington said he jumped at the chance.

The auction opened on Dec. 16, and Harrington entered with a bid of roughly $4,000, he said. The bids increased slowly, but after Obama's farewell speech on on Jan. 10, Harrington said he saw the price increase with every passing hour.

At one point, Harrington was up against six or seven other bidders, some from overseas, according to Robert Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction.

The auction closed on Jan. 11 with Harrington’s last bid of $28,499 coming in around 7:45 p.m., Harrington said.

"Once I got past $15,000, it didn’t mean much,” he said.

“I had it in my mind. I was willing to go as far as the next person," he said, just days away from Friday's inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.

"I might never see another African-American president, so it means a lot to me.”

As far as his plans for the chairs, Harrington says “no sitting, no touching. Everything is going to be encased in glass" and on display in the lobby of his business.

“It’s a piece of history and it’s something that I can have along with the [2008] inauguration invitation in the same case."

The media battle over the image and legacy of Barack Obama is on A Netflix film titled “Barry," a two-hour National Geographic documentary, and a Ta-Nehisi Coates piece titled “My President Was Black” are among the latest attempts to define the legacy of Barack Obama. A Netflix film titled “Barry," a two-hour National Geographic documentary, and a Ta-Nehisi Coates piece titled “My President Was Black” are among the latest attempts to define the legacy of Barack Obama. See more videos

Despite the hefty sum, Harrington said he plans on bidding again, and soon. His next bid this week will be on an Olympic torch.

“Every week, every month, there’s always an auction,” Harrington said. He’s not sure when he’ll top his latest presidential find.