OM/ONE

Photo courtesy of OM/ONE

When you route your music through the Bluetooth OM/ONE, the 3.6-inch speaker orb rises from the base and hovers while playing for up to 12 hours. Headed out? Take the ball with you for a portable speaker. It also works as a telephone. $199 or $398 for a pair; omone.com.

When you route your music through the Bluetooth OM/ONE, the 3.6-inch speaker orb rises from the base and hovers while playing for up to 12 hours. Headed out? Take the ball with you for a portable speaker. It also works as a telephone. $199 or $398 for a pair; omone.com. (Photo courtesy of OM/ONE)